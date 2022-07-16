9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Webb Telescope, Amazon, iPhone Security and More

Breathtaking. Spectacular. Jaw-dropping. Whatever your adjective of choice, it still may not adequately convey the majesty of the images we saw this week from the James Webb Space Telescope, in its very first returns in what looks to be a promising career of gazing deep into space with unprecedented clarity.

In our coverage, CNET's Monisha Ravisetti and Jackson Ryan walk you through each cosmic image in detail, and Monisha also has a fabulous explainer on the imaging science behind the Webb telescope. For those of you who like a little politics with your science, Eric Mack digs into why some people object to James Webb as a namesake. Plus, Jackson wasn't thrilled with Monday's press conference.

Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

The JWST delves into nebulas, colliding galaxies and an active black hole, and even provides a breakthrough look at an alien world.

Workers hustle through Prime Day in a job where getting hurt is common. Getting help can be hard.

The tech giant has always talked the talk about security. Now it's walking the walk.

Two words: infrared imaging.

Nerd out with me on this unofficial Stranger Things tour.

Species are likely to die long before we have a chance to discover them. How can we ensure they're not lost forever?

Commentary: Between Apple's iOS 16 and a report that Glance will shortly be launching on Android phones, the lock screen is evolving.

Three of the best AR projects from Tribeca Fest blaze uncharted pathways -- to time-traveling meta therapy, unearthed history and Shakespearean rock.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but then he changed his mind.