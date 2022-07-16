Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
Science Space

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Webb Telescope, Amazon, iPhone Security and More

The James Webb Space Telescope reveals startling new images of deep space. Plus, what happens when Amazon warehouse workers get hurt, Apple's new Lockdown Mode and lots else.


Jon Skillings
2 min read

Breathtaking. Spectacular. Jaw-dropping. Whatever your adjective of choice, it still may not adequately convey the majesty of the images we saw this week from the James Webb Space Telescope, in its very first returns in what looks to be a promising career of gazing deep into space with unprecedented clarity.

In our coverage, CNET's Monisha Ravisetti and Jackson Ryan walk you through each cosmic image in detail, and Monisha also has a fabulous explainer on the imaging science behind the Webb telescope. For those of you who like a little politics with your science, Eric Mack digs into why some people object to James Webb as a namesake. Plus, Jackson wasn't thrilled with Monday's press conference.

Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Breaking Down NASA Webb Space Telescope's First Images of the Invisible Universe

The JWST delves into nebulas, colliding galaxies and an active black hole, and even provides a breakthrough look at an alien world.

Carina Nebula: Stars sparkle against an indigo backdrop over rusty bronze gas clouds
NASA

Injured Amazon Warehouse Workers Get the Runaround Over Benefits and Care

Workers hustle through Prime Day in a job where getting hurt is common. Getting help can be hard.

A man grasps his wrist, indicating an injury there
Getty Images

Apple's Lockdown Mode: Why There's a New Level of Security for Your iPhone 

The tech giant has always talked the talk about security. Now it's walking the walk.

An iPhone shows a hand icon indicating "halt." Behind it is a world map with lines indicating communications links.
James Martin/CNET

Why the James Webb Space Telescope Will Activate Astronomy's Next Great Era

Two words: infrared imaging. 

Two views of the Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation, one via visible light, the other via infrared light
NASA, ESA/Hubble and the Hubble Heritage Team

'Stranger Things': Inside the Real Town That Inspired Hawkins   

Nerd out with me on this unofficial Stranger Things tour.

Stop sign, plus street signs showing the intersection of Kerley and W. Cornwallis

Dark Extinction Has Scientists Worried. Here's What They're Doing About It 

Species are likely to die long before we have a chance to discover them. How can we ensure they're not lost forever?   

22 beetles are pinned, individually, to a box, tagged and named with their scientific details.
Australian Museum

Your Phone's Lock Screen Is About to Change in a Big Way

Commentary: Between Apple's iOS 16 and a report that Glance will shortly be launching on Android phones, the lock screen is evolving.

An iPhone showing the new lock screen in iOS 16 against a pink background

These Free AR Art Experiences Take You to Hidden Corners

Three of the best AR projects from Tribeca Fest blaze uncharted pathways -- to time-traveling meta therapy, unearthed history and Shakespearean rock.

A woman looks through a digital portal with her palm outstretched, while small pyramids appear to float over a glitchy lake scene in the background.
Tribeca Festival

5 Takeaways From Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk  

Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but then he changed his mind.

Elon Musk's profile picture on his Twitter page
Sarah Tew/CNET