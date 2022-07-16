9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Webb Telescope, Amazon, iPhone Security and More

Breathtaking. Spectacular. Jaw-dropping. Whatever your adjective of choice, it still may not adequately convey the majesty of the images we saw this week from the James Webb Space Telescope, in its very first returns in what looks to be a promising career of gazing deep into space with unprecedented clarity.
In our coverage, CNET's Monisha Ravisetti and Jackson Ryan walk you through each cosmic image in detail, and Monisha also has a fabulous explainer on the imaging science behind the Webb telescope. For those of you who like a little politics with your science, Eric Mack digs into why some people object to James Webb as a namesake. Plus, Jackson wasn't thrilled with Monday's press conference.
Those articles are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Breaking Down NASA Webb Space Telescope's First Images of the Invisible Universe
The JWST delves into nebulas, colliding galaxies and an active black hole, and even provides a breakthrough look at an alien world.
Injured Amazon Warehouse Workers Get the Runaround Over Benefits and Care
Workers hustle through Prime Day in a job where getting hurt is common. Getting help can be hard.
Apple's Lockdown Mode: Why There's a New Level of Security for Your iPhone
The tech giant has always talked the talk about security. Now it's walking the walk.
Why the James Webb Space Telescope Will Activate Astronomy's Next Great Era
Two words: infrared imaging.
'Stranger Things': Inside the Real Town That Inspired Hawkins
Nerd out with me on this unofficial Stranger Things tour.
Dark Extinction Has Scientists Worried. Here's What They're Doing About It
Species are likely to die long before we have a chance to discover them. How can we ensure they're not lost forever?
Your Phone's Lock Screen Is About to Change in a Big Way
Commentary: Between Apple's iOS 16 and a report that Glance will shortly be launching on Android phones, the lock screen is evolving.
These Free AR Art Experiences Take You to Hidden Corners
Three of the best AR projects from Tribeca Fest blaze uncharted pathways -- to time-traveling meta therapy, unearthed history and Shakespearean rock.
5 Takeaways From Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk
Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but then he changed his mind.