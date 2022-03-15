Ever Forward, Sister of the Stuck Suez Ship, Runs Aground in Chesapeake Bay

US Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves

A hulking container ship operated by the same company that runs the Ever Given, which notoriously blocked the Suez Canal last year, has also run aground.

The Ever Forward is owned by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, and on Sunday night it became stuck in the Chesapeake Bay as it made its way from the Port of Baltimore towards the Atlantic Ocean.

The vessel has a length of over 1,095 feet (334 meters), or roughly three football fields.

Unlike its sister ship, the vessel doesn't appear to be blocking shipping traffic in the waterway. Instead it seems to have diverged from the main channel and grounded in shallower waters.

The below video from the Annapolis School of Seamanship and Chesapeake Bay Media shows the stuck ship. In the clip, Capt. Matt Benehoff indicates the Ever Forward is outside the designated channel.

The US Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are working to re-float the boat.

"Efforts have been underway to try and free the ship," William P. Doyle, Maryland Port Administration executive director, said in a statement.

Evergreen's Ever Given became the subject of much attention and many memes when it blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March of 2021.

Evergreen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.