Flying Car for 2025 Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta iFixit's Pixel Watch Teardown Best Places to Buy Glasses Online Adderall Shortage Popular Halloween Costumes Liz Truss vs. Lettuce Worst Cat Breeds
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Science Biology

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Finalists Bring the Laughs

Experience the sheer joy of animals being big derps.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
Squirrel leaps through the air, one arm extended like a furry little Superman.
A jumping squirrel looks like Superman.
Alex Pansier/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Nature is full of wonders, but it's also full of whimsy. On Thursday, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards announced the finalists for its annual photo competition celebrating the funny side of nature. The images run the gamut from fish to fauna, and each one is a delight.

The mammals are particularly plucky this year. A squirrel caught in mid-leap on a rainy day looks like it's a superhero. A lion cub attempts to descend from a tree and ends up doing so most ungracefully (don't worry, the cub was fine). There's also a remarkable shot of three bear cubs sitting together in a way that makes them look like one cub with three heads.

Check out the full gallery of 2022 finalists, or scroll through a curated selection of my favorite images:

Nature Goes Nuts in Delightful 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Shots

See all photos

The photo competition has been around since 2015 and is open to professionals and amateurs alike. The awards are meant to bring a smile to your face, but they're also focused on raising awareness and funds for wildlife conservation. 

You can vote for a People's Choice Award through Nov. 27, with the award winners announced on Dec. 8. It will be fun to see which hilarious images reign supreme, but really we're all winners when we get to gaze upon a stumbling zebra that appears to be farting a great cloud behind its rump.  