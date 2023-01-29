A 3D-Printed Home You Can Recycle

I've seen a lot of 3D-printed houses that are billed as a way to reduce construction waste, but only one that's designed to be recyclable.

Researchers from the University of Maine have developed a process for making 100% bio-based 3D-printed homes. So far, they've made a 600-square-foot prototype located on a foundation near the university's Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

University of Maine

The prototype was printed offsite in four modules, transported and put together in just half a day. This prototype will be monitored through the Maine winter, measuring temperature, environmental and structural performance, providing data that will be used to inform future designs.

