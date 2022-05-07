Science

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Antarctica, Nvidia, Star Wars and More

We bring you a series of stories from a breathtaking trip to Antarctica. Plus: Nvidia's powerful new AI chip, hopes for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and lots more besides.

Jon Skillings
2 min read

Antarctica: It's cold, it's got penguins and it's a long, long way from wherever you live. All true, but there's a whole lot more to it than that. Starting with: It's a lot closer to you than you think, given how the effects of climate change there will impact places around the world.

Plus, it's just plain fascinating. CNET's Jackson Ryan traveled there for more than a month over the winter (Antarctica's summer), and came back with lots of stories to tell, focused on the science being done and the scientists doing that good work. You can read about ice core drilling, traveling on an icebreaker, studying sea life, unlocking the secrets of a meteorite and keeping non-native species at bay.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Hunting Antarctica's Holy Grail, Deep Beneath the Ice

An ambitious experiment to drill into the ice sheet and travel a million years into the past.

Nvidia's Powerful New Chip Aims to Help AI Understand You Better  

Exclusive: The new chip helps cement Nvidia's lead in technology that's revolutionizing computing challenges like language and self-driving cars.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Could Be the Last Hope for Star Wars Under Disney

Help us, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're our only hope.

Onboard the Space Station at the End of the World

Traveling to the bottom of the planet inside a new, world-class icebreaker, the RSV Nuyina.   

Driving Dakar: I Get Behind the Wheel of Audi's Electrified RS Q E-Tron Race Car

A few laps around a rallycross course in Sardinia show me the pros and cons of Audi's gasoline-electric off-road racer.

You Can't Buy Your Way to Happiness: How to Avoid the 'Retail Therapy' Trap

Shopping lifts your mood, but impulse buying and even addiction can hurt your wallet. 

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

As the world warms, non-native species threaten Earth's last great wilderness.

Sailing 'On the Edge of Control': Inside the Extreme Speeds of SailGP

For the athletes of SailGP, hydrofoil racing involves facing hurricane-strength winds while sitting in a "carbon fiber missile."  

Netflix's Newest Teen Rom-Com Is ... Actually Really Good?

Along For the Ride isn't just another Netflix young adult flop. I should know -- I'm in it.

