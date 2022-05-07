9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Antarctica, Nvidia, Star Wars and More

Antarctica: It's cold, it's got penguins and it's a long, long way from wherever you live. All true, but there's a whole lot more to it than that. Starting with: It's a lot closer to you than you think, given how the effects of climate change there will impact places around the world.

Plus, it's just plain fascinating. CNET's Jackson Ryan traveled there for more than a month over the winter (Antarctica's summer), and came back with lots of stories to tell, focused on the science being done and the scientists doing that good work. You can read about ice core drilling, traveling on an icebreaker, studying sea life, unlocking the secrets of a meteorite and keeping non-native species at bay.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

An ambitious experiment to drill into the ice sheet and travel a million years into the past.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Exclusive: The new chip helps cement Nvidia's lead in technology that's revolutionizing computing challenges like language and self-driving cars.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Help us, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're our only hope.

Star Wars/Disney Plus

Traveling to the bottom of the planet inside a new, world-class icebreaker, the RSV Nuyina.

Pete Harmsen/AAD

A few laps around a rallycross course in Sardinia show me the pros and cons of Audi's gasoline-electric off-road racer.

Audi

Shopping lifts your mood, but impulse buying and even addiction can hurt your wallet.

Getty Images

As the world warms, non-native species threaten Earth's last great wilderness.

Naomi Antonino/CNET

For the athletes of SailGP, hydrofoil racing involves facing hurricane-strength winds while sitting in a "carbon fiber missile."

Ricardo Pinto for SailGP

Along For the Ride isn't just another Netflix young adult flop. I should know -- I'm in it.

Emily V. Aragones / Netflix