You might be surprised to know that Toyota no longer considers itself a car company. Instead, it thinks of itself as a mobility company, and it's in that spirit that it wants to highlight stories of mobility by Olympic and Paralympic athletes as part of its "Start Your Impossible" campaign. Toyota plans to do this with a series of 30 and 60-second ad spots that will air starting Feb. 8 and run during throughout the games in South Korea.

Airing in 27 different countries, the ad campaign was created to help celebrate Toyota's recent transition and its eight long years of support for the Olympic and Paralympic games. The two main aspects of the campaign, according to Toyota, are "Inspiration" which "celebrates the human spirit" and "Evidence" which showcases Toyota's various mobility solutions.

There are seven new spots set to air, with previously shown spots "Good Odds" and "Mobility Anthem" joining them. The campaign is the result of a partnership between Toyota and ad agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Dentsu.

"Toyota believes that 'mobility' goes well beyond cars and that movement is a human right. This campaign, and our partnership with The Olympic and Paralympic Games are a reflection of our commitment to providing freedom of movement for all," said Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "'Start Your Impossible' tells the stories of exceptional human strength and triumph."

We're psyched that Toyota remains committed to supporting Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and it can call itself a mobility company -- or whatever else it wants -- as long as we get to drive the hell out of the new Supra sometime soon. We'll be updating this article when the remaining ads become available.