This Portable Jump Starter Is Down to Just $56, Grab One Now So You're Always Prepared

Tacklife

There's nothing worse than being stranded somewhere with a dead battery. Not only is it frustrating, but it can be costly to call a truck to come jump your car for you. That's why you should have a portable car jump starter in your trunk. They're convenient, portable and could get you out of more than a few sticky situations. This Tacklife T8 is powerful enough to handle most passenger vehicles, and right now you can grab it at just $56, nearly half the original price. It's already $20 off at Tacklife, but when you use our exclusive promo code CNET30, you can save an extra 30%. Originally part of our CNET Deal Days, this offer has been extended through March 18.

When it comes to a device that could be the difference between making it home safe, and being stranded on the side of the road, you probably don't want a cheap one. Which is why finding this impressive and dependable T8 at a great bargain is such a score. With a maximum capacity of 18,000mAh, it can jumpstart a dead battery up to 30 times on a single full charge. It has a peak current of 800 Amps, which make it powerful enough to jumpstart a gas engine of up to 7 liters, or a diesel engine of up to 5.5 liters. It has plenty of other handy features, too, including a compass, an LED emergency light and two USB-A ports for charging your devices. And with a charging time of just 4.5 hours, you'll be able to get back on the road in no time.