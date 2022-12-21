CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
This Hover-1 Electric Scooter Is Great for Zipping Around Town, and It's $75 Off Today

It has a maximum speed of 15 mph, can travel up to 9 miles before needing to recharge, and today only you can grab it for $275.
A Hover-1 Highlander electric scooter against a green background.
If you live in a city, an electric scooter is a great way to get around. They're fast, convenient, prevent you from worrying about fluctuating gas prices, and may not cost as much as you think -- especially when you can find one on sale. Today only, Best Buy is offering $75 off the Hover-1 Highlander electric scooter, which drops the price down to $275. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:49 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

Thanks to this deal, you get a lot of scooter for less than $300. The Hover-1 Highlander is equipped with a 250W brushless electric motor that has a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour, and the lithium-ion battery has a maximum range of up to 9 miles before it needs to recharge. It can handle a maximum incline of 20 degrees, and it has a maximum weight capacity of 264 pounds. It has a built-in headlight as well as a small LED screen that displays your speed. Plus, the handlebar folds down for easy storage and transportation.

