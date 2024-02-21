This Deal Knocks $1,600 Off BirdBike E-Bikes, but It Ends Today

Getting around using an electric bike is one of the most convenient options for people who live and work in cities. You don't have to worry about finding somewhere to park or rely on public transit and walking can become a distant memory. But a good electric bike can be an expensive proposition -- unless you take advantage of a deal like this one.

StackSocial is currently offering not just one but a choice of two different e-bikes with a massive $1,600 discount and you even get to choose from a couple of great colors as well. The new $700 price isn't going to stick around for long, however -- in fact, you only have a matter of hours in which to act if you want to save big on your new mode of transport.

There are two options to choose from here, but the only major difference between these two e-bikes is their frames -- the V-frame (or step-through frame) is the better pick for those on the shorter side or with mobility issues, or clothing that might make stepping over an A-frame less than optimal. An A-frame is the more traditional bike design, and that familiarity may be appealing, and it's fine for taller folks or those not needing to hop on and off the bike quite so often. Otherwise, these bikes have identical specs and hardware. Both are equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor that can reach speeds of up to 20 mph, and have a removable battery with a range of up to 50 miles (with pedal assist).

Both options have a durable carbon drive belt so you don't have to worry about chain maintenance on rough rides. The built-in LCD display lets you easily monitor your speed, distance, battery life and more. They also have a 120-decibel alarm to help ward off would-be thieves.

These BirdBikes are a steal at over 60% off their usual price, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best e-bike deals for even more bargains if these BirdBike offerings don't hit the spot.