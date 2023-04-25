This 1-Day Best Buy Deal Saves You $600 on a Powerful NIU E-Bike

If you live in a city or on a college campus, an e-bike is one of the best ways to get around. They're fast, compact and they spare you the headache of having to find a parking spot. And right now, you can get your hands on an advanced NIU electric bike at a serious discount. Today only, Best Buy has the NIU BQi-C3 Pro on sale for $1,600, which is a whopping $600 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

One of the standout features of the BQi-C3 Pro is its dual battery system. It comes with two lightweight twin batteries that are stored in the bike's frame, and are easy to swap out, giving it an impressive range of up to 62 miles. It has 750 watts of maximum power, which can propel you to top speeds of up to 28mph (with pedal assistance). It's also equipped with a carbon belt drive, which is cleaner and more durable than a chain drive.

It also has plenty of safety features to protect you on your rides, including a headlight, taillight and front and rear disk brakes. And it's designed for use in all kinds of weather, with a waterproof rating of IP67 for the batteries and IP65 for the motor, so it's protected against rain and splashing.

