Test-Driving the 100% Electric Arc One Speedboat
We visited Long Beach, California, to get our hands on the Arc One, a limited-edition luxury speedboat powered by two huge battery packs and cooled by the surrounding water.
The first thing I noticed about the Arc One, a speedboat that runs only on electricity, was how quiet it is. Like an electric car, it runs much quieter than its gas-engine counterpart. When the boat is stationary, the sound is undetectable. Even at low speeds, it's easy to hold a conversation at normal volume while riding in it. Only when the propeller really starts churning water does it start to sound like a speedboat.
Inside, there's room for up to 12 passengers. The touchscreen display in the front shows a map for navigation, music selections, a rear camera view and dashboard info, including remaining charge, time of day and current speed. The screen is reminiscent of what you'd see inside a Tesla, and the steering wheel and throttle are smooth and intuitive to use.
Two massive battery packs hold 220 kWh of power, which dwarfs what you'd find with almost any consumer EV you'd see on the road. Arc co-founder Mitch Lee told me the batteries are stored in a way that keeps them both water- and airtight, with data being transmitted all the time to ensure their continued safe operation.
With 500 horsepower, the Arc One's top speed is software-set to 40 mph. I had an opportunity get behind the wheel briefly and bring the boat up to top speed, and it put quite a smile on my face.
Unfortunately, if you want one of your own, this particular model is already sold out. The Arc One retailed for $300,000. That's on par with other high-end gas boats of this type, and $90,000 less than competitor Candela's electric hydrofoil powerboat. Lee tells me Arc is already hard at work on its next boat, which can be reserved now via its website with a $500 deposit. More news is expected on Arc's next model sometime next year.
To see the Arc One in action, check out the video in this article.