Take Up to $700 Off Rad Power Bikes E-Bikes and Save On Accessories

E-bikes continue to grow in popularity -- for good reason. They're more convenient than walking and cheaper than investing in a car. Plus, an electric bike can help you traverse across campus or commute to work with ease. They're eco-friendly, too. And there are off-road models, too, for when you want to head outside of the city for an adventure. Right now Rad Power Bikes is offering a ton of deals on e-bikes and accessories, saving you up to $700 on a new ride. The deals expire at different times, so we've tried to note them for you below where applicable.

If you're looking for a solid commuter bike, the RadCity 5 Plus is a solid choice. You can reach a distance of up to 50 miles per charge and has a backlit LCD display for a quick look at your speed, battery life, odometer and more. It also has five levels of pedal-assist to help get you tackle inclines on your journey. It regularly lists for $1,999, but it's marked down by $150 right now, meaning you'll pay just $1,849 now through May 31.

Now if you tend to have a lot to carry, you're going to want a place to store your cargo. The RadWagon 4 is a great option and even landed a spot on our roundup of the best electric bikes for this year. It can carry up to 350 pounds, has a range of up to 45 miles per charge and includes an integrated rear rack. It's also $150 off right now, bringing it to $1,849 through May 31..

And if you're looking for the lowest-cost, you may want to invest in the RadRover 6 Plus. It's a fat tire bike that can tackle your commute or go off-road, exploring trails and other terrain and providing a range of up to 45 miles per charge. It has a durable front-suspension fork and hydraulic disc-breaks, which should keep you and your bike safe in tough environments. And right now it's just $1,399 -- that's a whopping $700 discount.

And if you need a child seat so your kid can ride with you, the Thule Yepp Maxi child seat is down to $200 -- that's $50 discount -- now through May 29. It is designed to carry children between nine months and six years of age, with a maximum weight of 40 pounds. You can also save on the steel Abus Bordo Granit X-Plus 6500 folding lock now through June 30 to keep your bike safe from would-be thieves. The 85 centimeter model is down to $129 (save $50), while the 110 centimeter version is available for $150 (save $60).