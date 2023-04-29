Take Up to $250 off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes

Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Having an eco-friendly electric bike is a great way to cruise around town or commute to work.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
2 min read
The RadExpand and RadCity 5 e-bikes from Rad Power Bikes are displayed against a yellow background.
Rad Power Bikes/CNET

E-bikes are a popular eco-friendly alternative to other modes of transportation these days, and it doesn't matter if you need a model that can handle a long commute in the city or something a little more rugged for off-road adventures, there are plenty of electric bike models on the market to suit the needs of just about anyone. Right now Rad Power Bikes has discounted select e-bikes by up to $250, making it a good time to grab one if you've been considering taking the leap. This offer is available now through May 10. 

If you want to skip the hassle of traffic and parking on your commute, the RadCity 5 Plus might be a good fit. It gets up to 50 miles per charge and comes in both high-step and step-through models, the latter of which might be a convenient option if you're in a suit or dress for work. It also has a backlit LCD display that let's you check your speed, battery life and more at a glance. It also has five levels of pedal-assist to help get you through tough inclines. Normally listing for $1,999, it's discounted to $1,849 right now -- that's a savings of $150.

And if you need something that can handle a little more of an adventure, check out the RadExpand 5. It has a step-through frame, adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, four levels of pedal-assist and rugged fat tires to help you ride steady when facing rough terrain. It has an impressive range, too, getting up to 45 miles per charge, and when you're done, it folds in for easy storage. Right now you can save $250 on this model when you use promo code EXPAND at checkout, which will knock the price down to just $1,399.

Both models include LED headlights and taillights as well as a rear rack for easy transport of your cargo. However, if neither of these models work for you, be sure to check out our roundup of other e-bike deals happening now.

