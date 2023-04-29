Take Up to $250 off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes

E-bikes are a popular eco-friendly alternative to other modes of transportation these days, and it doesn't matter if you need a model that can handle a long commute in the city or something a little more rugged for off-road adventures, there are plenty of electric bike models on the market to suit the needs of just about anyone. Right now Rad Power Bikes has discounted select e-bikes by up to $250, making it a good time to grab one if you've been considering taking the leap. This offer is available now through May 10.

If you want to skip the hassle of traffic and parking on your commute, the RadCity 5 Plus might be a good fit. It gets up to 50 miles per charge and comes in both high-step and step-through models, the latter of which might be a convenient option if you're in a suit or dress for work. It also has a backlit LCD display that let's you check your speed, battery life and more at a glance. It also has five levels of pedal-assist to help get you through tough inclines. Normally listing for $1,999, it's discounted to $1,849 right now -- that's a savings of $150.

And if you need something that can handle a little more of an adventure, check out the RadExpand 5. It has a step-through frame, adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, four levels of pedal-assist and rugged fat tires to help you ride steady when facing rough terrain. It has an impressive range, too, getting up to 45 miles per charge, and when you're done, it folds in for easy storage. Right now you can save $250 on this model when you use promo code EXPAND at checkout, which will knock the price down to just $1,399.

Both models include LED headlights and taillights as well as a rear rack for easy transport of your cargo. However, if neither of these models work for you, be sure to check out our roundup of other e-bike deals happening now.