Take Advantage of These Car Rental Deals for Your Next Road Trip
Save up to 60% off your next car rental booking from Avis, Hotwire and more.
Spring has sprung and it's the perfect time for a road trip. If you're looking to set out on an epic adventure across the country -- or even just a few states over -- then you'll need a dependable vehicle. Right now, several major car rental companies like Avis, Hotwire and others are offering great booking deals and discounts for your next jaunt.
Avis is offering $15 off any three-day booking over $175. Use code MUWA010 to activate your savings. And then use those savings to stock up on snacks for the road, or not, it's all up to you.
If you pay up front with Budget's Pay Now bookings, you can save up to 35% off. You'll need to use code D074900 during checkout to get the discount and remember to take the payment card with you when you pick up the car.
For folks 50 and over, you can save 20% off bookings with Hertz right now. There's no age limit when it comes to adventures and this discount will make it that much easier to get you on the road.
Hotwire is offering the deepest discount on our list. If you book right now, you can save up to 60% off your car rental. With this deal you could spring for your dream rental and travel in style.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Avis, Hotwire and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
