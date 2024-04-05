X
Take Advantage of These Car Rental Deals for Your Next Road Trip

Save up to 60% off your next car rental booking from Avis, Hotwire and more.

Spring has sprung and it's the perfect time for a road trip. If you're looking to set out on an epic adventure across the country -- or even just a few states over -- then you'll need a dependable vehicle. Right now, several major car rental companies like AvisHotwire and others are offering great booking deals and discounts for your next jaunt.
Avis

Avis

Take $15 off three-day bookings

See at Avis

Avis is offering $15 off any three-day booking over $175. Use code MUWA010 to activate your savings. And then use those savings to stock up on snacks for the road, or not, it's all up to you.
Budget

Budget

Save up to 35% on Pay Now bookings

See at Budget

If you pay up front with Budget's Pay Now bookings, you can save up to 35% off. You'll need to use code D074900 during checkout to get the discount and remember to take the payment card with you when you pick up the car.
Hertz

Save 20% with the Hertz 50+ program

See at Hertz

For folks 50 and over, you can save 20% off bookings with Hertz right now. There's no age limit when it comes to adventures and this discount will make it that much easier to get you on the road.
Hotwire

Hotwire

Up to 60% off car rentals at Hotwire

See at Hotwire

Hotwire is offering the deepest discount on our list. If you book right now, you can save up to 60% off your car rental. With this deal you could spring for your dream rental and travel in style.

