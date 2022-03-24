Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance
Stay Prepared With This $25 Portable Air Compressor for Tires, Toys and More

Get this low-cost 12V electric air pump with auto pump and shut off so that you always have air no matter where you go.

Getting stuck with a flat tire and no way to easily fill it up can be a nightmare. Never be put in that position again, and instead invest in a portable air compressor that you can take with you anywhere. Right now you can save up to $7 off the compact and portable Fortem digital tire inflator when you clip the $5 on-page coupon, bringing the total to just $25. It may not be something you use every day, but those times when you need it you'll be super happy to have one readily available.

The digital air compressor comes ready to use. Simply connect the car plug to the DC 12-volt power outlet and make sure the machine is turned off. Then, start your car and attach the nozzle to the tire valve with the 14-foot cord. Once attached, set the pressure, flip the switch on and let the tire inflate. It will automatically shut off when it reaches the desired PSI. 

This kit comes with three nozzle attachments so you can use your air compressor for sports balls, air mattresses, pool toys and other inflatables. it even has a bright LED light for roadside emergencies and night-time use.