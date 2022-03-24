Stay Prepared With This $25 Portable Air Compressor for Tires, Toys and More

Fortem

Getting stuck with a flat tire and no way to easily fill it up can be a nightmare. Never be put in that position again, and instead invest in a portable air compressor that you can take with you anywhere. Right now you can when you clip the $5 on-page coupon, bringing the total to just $25. It may not be something you use every day, but those times when you need it you'll be super happy to have one readily available.

The digital air compressor comes ready to use. Simply connect the car plug to the DC 12-volt power outlet and make sure the machine is turned off. Then, start your car and attach the nozzle to the tire valve with the 14-foot cord. Once attached, set the pressure, flip the switch on and let the tire inflate. It will automatically shut off when it reaches the desired PSI.

This kit comes with three nozzle attachments so you can use your air compressor for sports balls, air mattresses, pool toys and other inflatables. it even has a bright LED light for roadside emergencies and night-time use.