Score an Eco-Friendly Ride During This Sale at Upway E-Bikes

E-bikes and other rideables are making waves, offering a green alternative to commuting via car, while generally being faster than public transit or making your way on foot. Upway is celebrating St. Patrick's Day by offering you big savings on new and certified preowned eco-friendly rides. You can save up to $1,000 on select e-bike models now through March 18. Plus, when you use promo code GREENRIDE, you'll score a free Bern FL-1 Libre helmet with your purchase, which is important for keeping you safe on your journey. That's a $70 value. Just be sure to add it to your cart before you check out.

Prices start at just $749 during this sale, which lets you score options like this Aventon Soltera 7 that has a max speed of 20 miles per hour and a distance of just over 40 miles per charge. A new model would run you $999. Or splurge on the Trek Verve Plus 2, with an open frame and nine speeds; it also tops out at 20 miles per hour and reaches a distance of 50 miles per charge. It's discounted by an extra $400 right now, bringing the cost to just $1,749. And if you're looking for a top-tier model, snag the Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus for $2,599. That's a $400 discount from Upway's usual price, and the bike itself has an impressive max speed of 28 miles per hour and reaches distances of up to 60 miles per charge.

There's a massive selection available, so be sure to shop the entire sale to find the right fit for your needs. And if you don't find a model at Upway, you can check out our roundup of e-bike deals for even more options.