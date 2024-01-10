Save Thousands on E-Bikes During Upway's Winter Sale

If 2024 is the year you'd like to drive less and bike more, there's nothing like an e-bike to improve your commute. You get all of the perks of biking with the added assist of an electric motor when you need it. While they are significantly less than the price of a new car, e-bikes can still cost you a pretty penny. We've found a deal to help save you some money, though, with the Upway winter sale .

You can save $1,000 or more on e-bikes, including top brands like Aventon, Super73 and RadPower. Not only that, but you can get an extra $40 off if you enter the promo code JOINTHEWAY at checkout. Don't wait too long, though, because the Upway winter sale ends Jan. 31.

You can score a brand-new Riese & Müller Packster 70 Vario, usually priced at over $12,000, for $9,649, a savings of almost $2,400. The Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 is currently on sale for $2,849, a $1,151 price cut. And Rad Power Bikes' RadCity 5 Plus High-Step is listed at $1,499 compared to the $1,849 retail price.

If you're looking to save even more, you can browse bikes discounted as much as 60% off the retail price, but be aware that many of the bikes at the greatest discounts (like 50% or more) are certified refurbished. Be sure to look at the condition listed in the description before purchase. However, every bike is certified by an in-house e-bike mechanic and given a one-year warranty. And if nothing strikes your fancy, check out our list of the best e-bike deals for more options.