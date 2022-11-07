Save On Dash Cams, Radar Detectors and More at Cobra's Early Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It pays to take some extra precautions to keep yourself safe out there on the road. Cobra makes a variety of accessories for your vehicle designed to make your drives as safe and convenient as possible, and right now you can pick some up for less. Cobra has already kicked off its Black Friday sale event, and right now you can save on a variety of equipment, including $20 off the , dropping the price down to $180. And Cobra will continue adding deals throughout the holiday shopping season, so you'll have even more opportunities to save.

The SC 200D is more than just a simple dash cam. In addition to both the front and rear HD cameras, it's equipped with a 3-inch OLED display so you can get a clear view of your recordings, and it has built-in GPS so you can even use it for trip planning and heads-up navigation while you're on the road. Plus, it uses a sensor-based network to detect and alert you when there are speed traps ahead to help you avoid any tickets. The is on sale for $180, $20 off, but Cobra also has a available for $160.

Cobra also has some other auto accessory deals that you can take advantage of right now. You can save $50 on the , an advanced radar detector that alerts you of oncoming threats from any direction. You can pick it up for $400 right now. Or you can grab this for just $40, $10 off the usual price. It plugs into a standard wall outlet, and can be used on both 6- and 12-volt batteries so your car, motorcycle or ATV is always juiced up and ready to go.

Note that the sale prices aren't always the lowest ever to date, but a spot check reveals that they seem to be meeting or beating current recent prices on Amazon.