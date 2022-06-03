Save Hundreds on Electric Bikes at Best Buy

Whether you want to try an electric bike for the first time or you're an avid e-biker, Best Buy has deals on all kinds of electric bikes for all kinds of budgets until midnight.

Some e-bikes feature turn-by-turn navigation and pair up with any Android or iOS device, others are great for sandy beaches but only have a single speed. Check out the e-bikes below to know which one is best for you.

The FLEET e-bike has a maximum operating range of 37.2 mile maximum and a max speed of 19.8 miles per hour. It operates on a single-speed and can cruise on sandy beaches on its versatile tires. Originally $1,000, this could be yours for just $750.

This SWFT bike offers multiple modes, allowing you to use pedal-assist or throttle to push you forward. The built-in rechargeable battery will power up to 32 miles on a single charge at a max speed of 19.8 miles per hour. Save $250 on this bike, originally priced at $900.

Next in the SWFT lineup is the ZIP e-bike, offering a combined lowrider and motorcycle design for durability. Its 4-inch-wide high-tread tires will grip mud, snow, and rocky terrain. The detachable lithium battery will last for a 37-mile ride at a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. While the ZIP retails for $1,400, this deal will save you $300.

This step-thru frame bike features a 500-watt motor with five pedal-assist levels, and a throttle for speeds up to 20 miles per hour. It comes with an integrated front headlight, battery-powered taillight and ample reflective surfaces for a safe ride. This bike is perfect for commuters or running errands around town. Save $400 when you buy the Stride-Thru, originally priced at $1,500, today.

Balancing comfort and power, the Pace 500 e-bike features an upright cruiser frame and a fast-charging battery that will last up to 40 miles with a 28 miles per hour speed on a single charge. Snag the $1,600 SoCal Sand model for $1,400 or the Deep Black version for $1,500.

The Aventon Pace 500 Step-Thru bike is designed for an easy mount and riding swiftly through town with or without throttle. Its 750-watt peak output battery can power up hills or provide speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Save $200 on the model, which comes in both white or bold celeste blue.

Another step-thru bike, but equipped with wider tires that work great on trails. The bike comes with a suspension fork offering 80mm of travel, ensuring a smooth ride even on rocky terrains. A powerful 720-watt battery will power a 45-mile ride at up 28 miles per hour speeds. You can plug your smartphone into this bike via USB. Save $100 on the SoCal Sand version, which retails at $2,000.

This street-legal ebike boasts a 960 watt-hour battery, providing over 40 miles of range at 20 miles per hour speeds. It can go more than 75 miles using ECO pedal assist mode. The bike features large, 5-inch-wide tires and blended motorcycle and bicycle tire construction. Save $175 on this ebike, which retails for $3,295.