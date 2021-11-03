Save $75 on the Gotrax Gmax Ultra electric scooter

Joseph Kaminski/CNET

Electric scooters and e-bikes are taking over city streets as an alternative to cramped public transportation and as new cars become absurdly expensive. The Gotrax Gmax Ultra is a last-mile scooter (meaning it's designed for the last mile of your commute), capable of a top speed of 20 mph.

This is Gotrax's high-end scooter that's usually $800. Order one directly from Gotrax and you can get it for $725 with the code CNET75. That's $75 off and $75 lower than , too.

We're currently testing the Gmax Ultra, and will report back soon with our impressions, but so far it seems well-suited for our urban commuting needs.

