Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance
Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $75 on the Gotrax Gmax Ultra electric scooter

Gotrax's premium rideable goes 20 mph and is designed for city streets.

gotrax-electric-scooter-cnet-2021
Joseph Kaminski/CNET

Electric scooters and e-bikes are taking over city streets as an alternative to cramped public transportation and as new cars become absurdly expensive. The Gotrax Gmax Ultra is a last-mile scooter (meaning it's designed for the last mile of your commute), capable of a top speed of 20 mph. 

This is Gotrax's high-end scooter that's usually $800. Order one directly from Gotrax and you can get it for $725 with the code CNET75. That's $75 off and $75 lower than Amazon's listed price, too.

See at Gotrax

We're currently testing the Gmax Ultra, and will report back soon with our impressions, but so far it seems well-suited for our urban commuting needs.

Read moreBest e-bike, electric scooter and rideable tech options for 2021