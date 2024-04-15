Save $300 on a Foldable RadExpand 5 E-Bike and Get a Free Battery

If you enjoy e-bikes but don't have a lot of storage space in your house or car, the folding Rad Expand 5 electric bike might be a great fit. Perfect for cruising through your favorite city bike paths or parks, you can now speed through beautiful scenery while saving money. That's because the Rad Expand 5 bike is now $300 off and includes a free external battery until April 17. So if you're looking to make the switch to an e-bike, you'll want to act sooner rather than later to score this deal.

The Rad Expand5 is designed with a 30-inch bike inseam for quick adjustments. It's also got a rear rack so you can carry essentials. Designed for safety, the bike meets the standards of both the European Committee for Standardization and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The bike's charge lasts anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes depending on your speed and includes a 750-watt hub motor. LED light displays show you your specs, so you can make sure you're always within the speed limit and conscious of how much time you have left to ride. Available with a black or white bike frame, you can snag a great deal that fits your personal aesthetic. But that's not all. The external battery pack included in this deal is worth $499.

You can get your hands on the Rad Expand5 bike for $1,299 (a $300 savings) and the included external battery pack until April 17. Rad Power Bikes also has other deals, such as its current 20% discount on car and RV racks if you use the coupon code RACK20. Some local states and shops also offer rebates you can use for further discounts depending on your location.

