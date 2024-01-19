Save 30% on Your CarShield Plan With This Exclusive CNET Coupon Deal

CarShield is one of the most popular options when it comes to picking up extended warranties for your vehicle. The company offers a variety of plan options, from Aluminum to Diamond, along with an option for motorcycle owners. CarShield's prices are already some of the most affordable around but with our exclusive code, you can save an extra 30%. CNET readers get that huge discount by using code CNET during the checkout process.

As one of the nation's most trusted third-party warranty providers, CarShield stands out for its flexible and customizable protection plans. All plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental cars and courtesy tows. You can also opt for month-to-month contracts so you don't need to worry about being locked into a huge commitment. And if you ever need to file a claim, your covered claims are paid directly to the repair facility of your choice.

