Save $1,600 on This BirdBike E-Bike While You Still Can

Driving everywhere isn't always the best way to move around and it's definitely not the best option for the environment. Using an electric bike is an excellent alternative, especially if you live in urban areas where getting around is often hectic. You might have looked at picking up an electric bike before but been put off by the price, but StackSocial can help here. The retailer is offering the BirdBike e-bike for a record-low $700 price, a figure that's a hefty $1,600 lower than its list price. You should probably grab this quickly because we're not sure how long the deal will last.

The only option on sale at StackSocial right now is the V-frame bike in a white finish. The frame style makes it easier to get on and off the bike and should work well for most riders.

The BirdBike is equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor that can reach speeds of up to 20 mph and has a removable battery with a range of up to 50 miles (with pedal assist). It also has a durable carbon drive belt so you don't have to worry about chain maintenance on rough rides. The built-in LCD display lets you easily monitor your speed, distance, battery life and more. It also has a 120-decibel alarm to help ward off would-be thieves.

This BirdBike is a steal at almost 70% off its usual price, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best e-bike deals for even more bargains if it doesn't check all your boxes.