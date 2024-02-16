Save $1,600 Off BirdBike E-Bikes if You Act Fast
These A-Frame and V-Frame models have a 50-mile range and a 20 mph top speed. Right now you can pick one up for just $700, but you'll need to be quick.
If you live in a city getting around using an electric bike is one of the most convenient options. You don't have to worry about finding somewhere to park or rely on public transit. And walking? Nobody wants to do that. But a good electric bike can be an expensive proposition -- unless you take advantage of a deal like this one.
Right now, StackSocial is offering not just one but a choice of two different e-bikes in two different colors with a massive $1,600 discount. The new $700 price isn't going to stick around for long, however, and placing an order now is the best way of making sure that you lock this price in before it's too late. Beyond that all you have to do is pick the right e-bike for you and then choose the color you like best.
There are two options to choose from here but the only major difference between these two e-bikes is their frames -- the V-Frame (or step-through frame) is the better pick for those on the shorter side or with mobility issues or clothing items that might make stepping over an A-Frame less than optimal. An A-Frame is the more traditional bike design, and that familiarity may be appealing, and it's fine for taller folks or those not needing to hop on and off the bike quite so often. Otherwise, these bikes have identical specs and hardware. Both are equipped with a powerful 500-watt motor that can reach speeds of up to 20 mph, and have a removable battery with a range of up to 50 miles (with pedal assist).
Both options have a durable carbon drive belt so you don't have to worry about chain maintenance on rough rides. The built-in LCD display lets you easily monitor your speed, distance, battery life and more. They also have a 120-decibel alarm to help ward off would-be thieves.
These BirdBikes are a steal at over 60% off their usual price, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best e-bike deals for even more bargains.
