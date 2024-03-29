Save $1,000 Off This C3STROM Astro Pro E-Bike With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Now might be the time to treat yourself to that e-bike you've always wanted with a cool $1,000 off right now.
If you live in a city it might not make all that much sense to own a car and public transit isn't always as reliable as it could be. But who wants to walk everywhere in 2024? The humble e-bike can be a great alternative to wearing out your sneakers, and you don't always have to break the bank to pick up a great one. Right now is the time to order your new C3STROM Astro Pro with Wellbots offering a cool $1,000 off when you enter our exclusive discount code. Enter code CNETBIKE1000 when checking out and you'll get this e-bike for just $2,099 with free shipping included. But do it soon, that code isn't going to stick around for long. It's fair to say that e-bike deals don't get much better than this.
In terms of what you'll get for your money, this e-bike looks like it came out of a sci-fi movie and has all the features to match. With a top speed of 32 miles per hour and puncture-resistant street tires, you'll be whizzing your way through traffic in no time aided by a 750-watt motor a super-long range of 78 miles.
Charging your new bike takes around four or five hours and there's a bright LCD display and LED lights for that futuristic look and feel. All of that and more is yours right now for a price that you can't afford to miss out on and you even get to choose between three gorgeous colors as well -- be sure to pick the one that you like the most before adding your new e-bike to your cart.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.