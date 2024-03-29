Save $1,000 Off This C3STROM Astro Pro E-Bike With Our Exclusive Discount Code

If you live in a city it might not make all that much sense to own a car and public transit isn't always as reliable as it could be. But who wants to walk everywhere in 2024? The humble e-bike can be a great alternative to wearing out your sneakers, and you don't always have to break the bank to pick up a great one. Right now is the time to order your new C3STROM Astro Pro with Wellbots offering a cool $1,000 off when you enter our exclusive discount code. Enter code CNETBIKE1000 when checking out and you'll get this e-bike for just $2,099 with free shipping included. But do it soon, that code isn't going to stick around for long. It's fair to say that e-bike deals don't get much better than this.

In terms of what you'll get for your money, this e-bike looks like it came out of a sci-fi movie and has all the features to match. With a top speed of 32 miles per hour and puncture-resistant street tires, you'll be whizzing your way through traffic in no time aided by a 750-watt motor a super-long range of 78 miles.

Charging your new bike takes around four or five hours and there's a bright LCD display and LED lights for that futuristic look and feel. All of that and more is yours right now for a price that you can't afford to miss out on and you even get to choose between three gorgeous colors as well -- be sure to pick the one that you like the most before adding your new e-bike to your cart.