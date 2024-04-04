Ride Green With a Massive $525 Discount on the 80V Greenworks E-Bike Today

If you've been considering investing in an eco-friendly electric bike, now's the time to take the leap. We've just seen the first price drop on the Greenworks 80V 26-inch all-terrain electric bike, with Amazon slashing a whopping $525 off the cost. That means you'll pay just $1,575 for this incredible fat tire mountain bike.

This model has three pedal assist modes and 7-speed rear wheel shifts to help you climb or navigate difficult terrain. Plus, its 26-inch Kenda fat tires offer excellent grip for easy handling thanks to their skid resistance. This bike can reach up to 20 miles per hour and travel distances of up to 22 miles per charge. But with the 6-amp rapid charger, you can recharge in just 40 minutes. This limited-time deal might expire at any time, so we recommend snagging one sooner rather than later if you want to lock in this price.

