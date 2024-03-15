Our Exclusive Discount Brings the Engwe E-Bike Down to All-Time Low Price
This long-range electric bike is perfect for commuters and off-road biking alike and right now you can grab one for just $629.
If you want an eco-friendly ride to commute or get around campus, an electric bike may be just the ticket. E-bikes are a lot faster than walking, but they make long trips much more manageable than using a manual bicycle. Some models can cost well over a grand, but right now you can score the Engwe EP-2 Pro e-bike for much less. It's listed for $899 at Wellbots, but that total cost will drop to just $629 when you use our exclusive promo code CNETBIKE30 at checkout. You can score this deal now through March 17 while supplies last.
This e-bike comes equipped with a 960W brushless motor and a five level pedal assist, reaching a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour. With this e-bike, you should be able to travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It also has fat tires for a more stable ride and an LCD display that can help you keep track of your speed, distance and battery life at a glance. There is also a back storage rack to secure your items. And with its folding design, it's easy to store in smaller spaces.
