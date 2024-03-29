Make the Switch to an E-Bike During This Huge Sale at Upway

E-bikes and other rideables are creating a buzz, offering a green alternative to commuting by car, while generally being faster than making your way on foot and maybe even quicker than taking public transit. Upway is offering you big savings on new eco-friendly rides as well as certified preowned models. You can save up to $1,000 on select e-bikes. There's a large selection of discounted bikes, so you may well be able to find a good one for you.

Prices start at just $749 during this sale, which lets you score options like this Aventon Soltera 7 that has a max speed of 20 miles per hour and a distance of just over 40 miles per charge. A new model would run you $999. Or splurge on the Trek Verve Plus 2, with an open frame and nine speeds; it also tops out at 20 miles per hour and reaches a distance of 50 miles per charge. It's discounted by an extra $751 right now, bringing the cost to just $2,099. And if you're looking for a top-tier model, snag the Gazelle Ultimate C380 Plus for $2,599. That's a $400 discount from Upway's usual price, and the bike itself has an impressive max speed of 28 miles per hour and reaches distances of up to 60 miles per charge.

There's a massive selection available, so be sure to shop the entire sale to find the right fit for your needs. And if you don't find a model at Upway, you can check out our roundup of e-bike deals for even more options.