Lyft Follows Uber in Adding Surcharge for Rising Gas Prices

Angela Lang/CNET

Lyft confirmed Monday it's adding a temporary surcharge for rides due to rising gas prices.

"Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices, we'll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers," Lyft told CNET in an emailed statement.

It comes after rival ride-share service Uber announced a temporary fuel surcharge on Friday. Uber's surcharge will kick in on March 15, and will add 45 to 55 cents additional per trip and 35 to 45 cents extra for Uber Eats orders. The fee will go directly to drivers.

Lyft did not say yet how much its surcharge will be, or when it will go into effect.

Fuel prices have continued rising rapidly after the US banned Russian oil imports last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with demand for fuel outstripping supply. On Monday, the US average price was around $4.33 per gallon, according to AAA. The state with the most expensive gas pricing is California, which averaged $5.74 as of Monday, followed by Hawaii at around $5.