Get Back on the Road in No Time With This $80 Portable Avapow Jump Starter

Getting caught with a dead car battery is a major inconvenience, and can be downright dangerous depending on the circumstances. And if you don't want to be stranded waiting for a good Samaritan to come by and give you a jump, you'll want to keep a portable jump starter in your vehicle's emergency kit. This versatile Avapow model can be used on for both gas and diesel engines, and right now you can snag it for just $80 at Walmart, saving you $110 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration, so you'll want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a substantial 27800mAh capacity and a 4000A peak, this portable Avapow starter can jump start any gasoline engine, and diesel engines of up to 10L, so it can handle just about everything except for the largest vehicles. Plus, it's durable and reliable with protections against short-circuiting, extreme temperatures and reverse connections. It's also a great tool to have in case of emergencies thanks to the built-in LED flashlight and two USB ports so you can use it to charge your phone or other small devices. It takes just a few hours to fully recharge, and it can hold a charge for up to 12 months so it's always ready when you need it.