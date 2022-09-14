iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Get 42% Off Hurley Bikes, E-Bikes and Scooters With This Coupon Code

Save hundreds of dollars when you use this special coupon code at Hurley right now.

Have you seen the latest e-bikes and want to try one out for yourself? You're not alone: E-bikes are becoming fairly common in cities because they're easy to use when you want to zip around and they leave a small carbon footprint. The market for e-bikes is booming and we're bringing you some great deals on bikes offered by Hurley. 

Right now, you can get 42% off Hurley products when you use the code CNETBIKE42 at checkout at retailer Wellbots. The sale features traditional bicycles, e-bikes and scooters starting as low as $144, so you have plenty to choose from. We've rounded up some great e-bike deals below.

E-bikes
Wellbot

Big Swell: $1,333

Save $966

The Big Swell is technically a limited-edition electric motorcycle. It can trek over sand, snow and the open road on its 20-inch wheels and 4-inch tires. Operating on 1,000 watts and a 48-volt ride assist, the bike promises stability and comfort. It can go up to 60 miles on one charge at a speed of 28 miles per hour. This bike is already $500 off, but with our coupon, you can save up to $966.

Bikes
Wellbots

Malibu: $173

Save $126

This single-speed cruiser bike comes in eye-catching beachy mint or orange. It has a 700c steel frame and strong but lightweight 26-inch alloy wheels. Its Wide Wanda 1.95-inch tires offer a comfortable and stable ride. Meant for riders between 5 feet, 4 inches up to 6 feet tall, the bike is perfect for the boardwalk.

E-scooters

