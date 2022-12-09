Ford GT Mk. IV Is an 800-HP Track-Only Tribute

The Ford GT might be on its way out the door, but that doesn't mean Ford has finished cooking up special editions just yet. In October, Ford debuted the GT LM Edition, a road-legal GT that paid homage to Ford's past Le Mans victories. Now, it has yet another special edition in the cards, but this one is just a bit more special than the others.

Ford on Friday unveiled the 2023 GT Mk. IV. This car is all about delivering the absolute maximum amount of performance, and thus, it's not road legal. Instead, each and every one of the 67 examples being produced will only be allowed on the track.

Enlarge Image Ford

Under the engine cover, the GT Mk. IV's twin-turbo V6 has been massaged to produce more than 800 horsepower. That V6 bolts to a racing transmission, and it all hangs out underneath a long-tail carbon-fiber body that looks absolutely stunning with its extended wheelbase. I'm especially a fan of the cutouts just behind the front wheels, which show off some wide and grippy race tires. The diffuser out back isn't anything to mess with, either.

The GT Mk. IV will be built at Multimatic's facility in Markham, Ontario. If you want to get on the list for one of these bad boys, you'll have to apply on Ford's website and hope that you're selected. Clients will be chosen in the first quarter of 2023, and deliveries are slated to take place in late spring.

As you might expect, such a radically modified Ford GT won't come cheap. GTs have always been six-figure affairs, but this one adds a decimal place. If you want a Ford GT Mk. IV on your local track, be prepared to pay at least $1.7 million for the opportunity.