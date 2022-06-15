Ditch Your Gas Guzzler and Save Hundreds on This Sleek All-Electric Onyx Motorbike

Electronic bikes, or e-bikes, are more popular than ever, and there's plenty of reasons to make the switch. Whether you're sick of the absurd gas prices, are trying to be more environmentally conscious or just need an easier way to get around town. And right now you can save hundreds on a . It's automatically discounted by $200, and you can save an extra $100 when you use the promo code ONYX100 at checkout. You'll also get free shipping, and it's tax free for everyone outside of New York, Texas or California. Savings which can really add up when you're paying $4,350 or more. These deals area available through the end of June.

The all-electric Onyx is a lot more than just a bike you don't have to pedal. It's powered by a lithium ion battery with 72 volts and 23 amp hours. It has a range of up to 75 miles on a single charge, and it's equipped with a high-efficiency hub motor with peak torque of 193 newton meters. With heavy duty 17-inch wheels, it can handle off-road riding, and it has a maximum speed of up to 60 miles per hour. It features a classic café racer design, and has a headlight, taillight, blinkers and an LCD display so you can monitor your speed and battery level.

With the discount, prices start at $4,249 for the base model, and go up to $4,989 with the option to add front turn signals, upgraded suspension or an improved battery charger that can cut the charging time in half.