VW debuts the rugged-looking Taos Basecamp concept

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's Taos crossover SUV may be new on the scene, but the German automaker is already making plans for it.

Take the excellent-looking Taos Basecamp concept that VW announced on Wednesday, for example. It's a concept not unlike others we've seen for the Atlas, with some beefier off-road-inspired bits that should add street cred even if they don't necessarily add trail toughness.

"The Taos is a great compact SUV from the start," Reto Brun, director of the Volkswagen Design Center California, said in a statement. "Following the design strategy we established with the 2019 Atlas Basecamp Concept, the Taos Basecamp Concept is refinished in Waimea blue paint with gloss black trim elements and a matte black hood and roof. Orange accents in the Basecamp badges, mirror caps and side decals were incorporated to punctuate the Basecamp design identity."

Like the Atlas Basecamp, the Taos Basecamp concept is meant to show off a future accessories package with restyled body cladding, which will likely be dealer-installed. Other upgrades for the concept include a raised suspension, custom wheels by Fifteen52 and a custom Thule roof basket with integrated off-road LED lighting from Baja Designs. Inside, it's been modified with a custom cargo divider to give the driver a convenient place to store away their climbing gear.

The Taos Basecamp concept will make its official public debut in Georgia starting on Thursday.