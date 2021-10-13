Inside Macallan's $190 million temple to whisky

Founded in 1824, Macallan has grown to become one of Scotland's top three producers of single malt whisky, with a reputation for quality known around the world.

Based in Speyside in the Scottish Highlands, Macallan opened the doors to its brand-new distillery in 2018. It's a 140 million pound (over $190 million) temple to whisky, merging modern construction techniques with a conscious environmental effort.

As part of CNET's 2021 Road Trip series, we took a step inside.