Inside Macallan's $190 million temple to whisky

With amazing looks and a focus on sustainability, Macallan's Scotch distillery is something to behold.

andrewhoyleheadshot2013-2.jpg
Andrew Hoyle
macallan-behind-the-scenes-22
1 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Founded in 1824, Macallan has grown to become one of Scotland's top three producers of single malt whisky, with a reputation for quality known around the world.  

Based in Speyside in the Scottish Highlands, Macallan opened the doors to its brand-new distillery in 2018. It's a 140 million pound (over $190 million) temple to whisky, merging modern construction techniques with a conscious environmental effort. 

As part of CNET's 2021 Road Trip series, we took a step inside. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-12
2 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Constructed with an interlaced roof of more than 2,500 pieces of Scandinavian spruce, the inside has the feel of an exclusive hotel spa. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-17
3 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The roof is designed like hills that rise and fall the whole length of the building.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-20
4 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The roof mimics the surrounding hills, allowing the distillery to not so much be in the countryside as be a part of it. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-18
5 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The domes hide circles of handmade copper-pot stills. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-15
6 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The distillery has 36 such stills, allowing it to produce a whopping 15 million liters of spirit each year at full capacity (almost 4 million gallons) -- although it actually distils around 11 million liters of spirit per year (nearly 3 million gallons).

macallan-behind-the-scenes-14
7 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The copper stills are huge, and they're beautiful to behold. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-10
8 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A peek inside one of the many stainless steel fermentation tanks.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-11
9 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The mass of copper piping looks almost like some vast steampunk pipe organ.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-13
10 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Copper stills.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-19
11 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Visitors to the distillery walk up the wide, sweeping driveway.

macallan-behind-the-scenes
12 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Highland cows graze on the farmland around the distillery.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-16
13 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's a large bar area beneath one of the giant wooden domes, with hundreds of bottles to sample from.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-2
14 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Giant glass windows run the length of the building, allowing for unobstructed views of the beautiful surroundings.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-21
15 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The distillery sits close to the river Spey. Speyside is a region of Scotland well known for its whisky, with more than 50 distilleries in this area alone. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-23
16 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Neat, with ice, or as part of a cocktail? Many whisky purists think neat is the only way to drink Scotch, but Macallan -- and many more modern Scotch drinkers -- say it's up to you. It's your drink, after all, and you should enjoy it the way you want. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-3
17 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The giant domed roof is supported by a huge, interlaced steel frame.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-4
18 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Once the spirit has distilled, it goes into oak casks to mature -- sometimes for several decades. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-5
19 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Macallan's aim, like that of most producers of single malt whisky, is to ensure the whisky it makes is identical year after year.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-6
20 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

To ensure consistency, the distillers pay careful attention to fermentation time and temperature.

macallan-behind-the-scenes-9
21 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Wastewater is thoroughly treated before being either returned to the River Spey or reused for cooling. Solid waste is taken to a local biomass plant, with the energy being returned to the national grid. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-7
22 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The natural sunlight flooding in through the immense windows allows the copper pots to shine vibrantly with their natural color. 

macallan-behind-the-scenes-8
23 of 23 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

One of the many enormous fermentation tanks.

