The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the best iPhone X-like Android phone yet

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has rolled out three new phones that are clearly inspired by Apple's iPhone X: the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer and Mi 8 SE.

While Xiaomi isn't a brand well-known outside countries like China and India, it has a reputation for making high-quality phones for much less than the price of a typical flagship model. Making Android phones with similar features as popular iPhone models is a strategy to connect with cost-conscious buyers who can't afford a much higher-priced iPhone.

Xiaomi Mi 8

The Xiaomi Mi 8 follows last year's Mi 6, skipping the 7 to mark the company's eighth year. The resemblance to the iPhone X starts with a similar notch design. While this creates an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone, the Mi 8's 6.21-inch AMOLED display doesn't quite stretch all the way to the bottom like the X's does.

You'll also find two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear of the Mi 8, laid out in just the same way as the iPhone X. Xiaomi says the Mi 8's cameras achieved a 105 photo score after being rated by DxOMark. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera using "pixel-binning" technology to combine four pixels into a larger one for better low-light selfies.

That's not all. The Mi 8 will run Xiaomi's custom MIUI 10 skin on top of Android (Xiaomi didn't say which version, but it's likely Oreo). The new, updated skin features gesture controls and a driving mode that uses Xiaomi's own Xiao Ai voice assistant (the assistant will come in a later update, though).

The Xiaomi Mi 8 phones aren't waterproof, however, and don't support wireless charging.

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is Xiaomi's coolest-looking phone yet, with a transparent glass back panel that gives you the impression of peeking into the insides of the phone.

This phone takes the iPhone X resemblance a step further. It's the first Android phone to sport 3D face unlocking that projects over 30,000 infrared points on the face, the method used in the iPhone X's Face ID and Intel's RealSense.

Most current Android phones don't have this level of face unlocking, but more will follow in Xiaomi's footsteps as phone makers take advantage of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, which supports the infrared mapping technology.

The tech behind the face unlocking is also used for Xiaomi's version of Apple's animoji, which Xiaomi says will arrive in a future update -- too bad.

One other feature Xiaomi saved for the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is a built-in fingerprint reader from Synaptics that uses pressure to unlock the phone (Xiaomi boasts that this is the first pressure-sensitive optical reader in any phone). Xiaomi says the scanner's pressure sensitivity allows it to activate, scan and unlock the phone much faster, and drain fewer battery resources.

The regular Mi 8 uses a standard rear fingerprint scanner.

Mi 8 SE

A smaller Mi 8 SE will also be available, sporting a downsized 5.88-inch AMOLED display, and it will be the first phone to launch with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 710 chip (the Mi 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 845).

The Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE will launch in China from June 5 and 8 respectively, while the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is set to hit at a later date.

Specs breakdown

Xiaomi Mi 8 Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition OnePlus 6 Display size, resolution 6.21 inches; 2,248x1,080 pixels 5.88 inches; 2,244 x 1,080 pixels 6.21 inches; 2,248x1,080 pixels 6.28-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels Pixel density 402ppi 423ppi 402ppi 402ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.10x2.94x0.30 inches 5.80x2.94x0.30 inches 6.10x2.94x0.30 inches 6.13x2.97x0.31 inches Dimensions (Millimeters) 154.9x74.8x7.6 mm 147.3x74.8x7.5 mm 154.9x74.8x7.6 mm 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.17 oz; 175g 5.78 oz; 164g 6.24 oz; 177g 6.2 oz; 177 g Mobile software Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Camera Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto Front-facing camera 20-megapixel 20-megapixel 20-megapixel 16-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM 6GB 6GB 8GB 6GB, 8GB Expandable storage None

None None Battery 3,400 mAh 3,120 mAh 3,400 mAh 3,300 mAh Fingerprint sensor Back of phone Back of phone Below screen Back Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No Yes Special features Quick charging, face unlock Quick charging Transparent rear, quick charging, 3D face unlock Portrait mode, notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging Price off-contract (USD) Converted from Chinese Yuan $420 (64GB), $470 (128GB), $515 (256GB) $280 (converted) $575 (converted) $529 (64GB), $579 (128GB), $629 (256GB) Price (GBP) £315 (64GB) (converted), £350 (128GB) (converted), £385 (256GB) (converted) £210 (converted) £435 (converted) £469 (64GB), £519 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU$555 (64GB) (converted), AU$620 (128GB) (converted), AU$680 (256GB) (converted) AU$370 (converted) AU$760 (converted) AU$702 (64GB), AU$769 (128GB), AU$835 (256GB)

Xiaomi Mi 8 prices

The Mi 8 will have a starting price of 2,699 yuan or roughly $420, £315 or AU$555 converted. The Mi 8 SE will start at 1,799 yuan (approximately $280, £210 or AU$370). The Explorer Edition will cost the most at 3,699 yuan (about $575, £435 or AU$760).

Apart from the three new phones, Xiaomi also announced its largest TV, a 75-inch 4K capable Mi TV 4; a new Mi-Band 3 fitness tracker that claims a 20-day battery life; and the Mi VR Standalone, a portable VR headset co-developed by Oculus with the intention of being China's version of the Oculus Go ($199 at Amazon.com).