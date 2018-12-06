Klipsch R5 Wireless targets the fitness buffs

Klipsch

Klipsch's newest addition to its R5 line is one for the fitness buffs.

The R5 Wireless takes some elements from last year's leather-clad Klipsch R5 Neckband, including the 5mm micro-driver and its memory foam oval ear tips. But it drops the hand-stitched leather neckband, allowing the wires to be adjusted for a tighter fit. Now you can wear them over the ear and they won't bounce around while you're out running.

The headphones have an IPX4 rating, so they can survive sweat, moisture and rain. Battery life is similar to the Neckband model at 8 hours. The neckband also supports voice assistants on both Android and iOS.

Available in Asia last month, the Klipsch R5 Wireless is also now available in the US, but pricing has not yet been revealed. In Asia, it retails for S$199, which converts to around $145, £115 or AU$200.