James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

We're talking Bond movies, James Bond movies

Since 1962, author Ian Fleming's super-suave super-spy James Bond has been featured in 26 films. So, what's the best movie -- and what's the worst?

Using the review-aggregate data from Metacritic, we've ranked every theatrically released Bond movie, from Sean Connery's Dr. No to Daniel Craig's Spectre, and including, of course, the 007 appearances of George Lazenby, Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton. Box office data is culled from stats compiled by The Numbers.

Note: Some people would count only 24 Bond movies -- those are the canonical films from Eon Productions. We'll point out the two outliers as we go along.

Also: The next film up, 2020's No Time to Die, which is Craig's presumed final franchise outing, has had its release delayed to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We'll include that when the time comes.

So here's the rundown -- and let our rankings be your binge-watch guide.