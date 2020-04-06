James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

According to the critical consensus, Roger Moore isn't just the star of the worst James Bond movie -- this snowboarding 1985 entry -- he's the star of the worst James Bond movies, period. When combined and averaged, his 007 films produce a franchise-low Metascore of 53.7.
A View to a Kill, co-starring Grace Jones as Bond baddie (and eventual ally) May Day, is Roger Moore's seventh and final 007 movie. "The James Bond series has had its bummers, but nothing before in the class of this one," Pauline Kael wrote for the New Yorker.
As far as critics are concerned, this 1974 installment, Roger Moore's second outing as 007, is another bottom-dweller in the James Bond franchise. "If you enjoyed the early Bond films as much as I did, you'd better skip this one," Nora Sayre wrote in the New York Times.
This offbeat, comic entry features a multitude of actors as James Bond. But more 007s do not make things merrier -- or better. Variety called this version of Casino Royale "a film of astounding sloppiness" and "an insult to the Bond name."
This is one of the two noncanonical, non-Eon films in our rundown. (And for Bond completists -- sorry, we're not including the 1954 television production of Casino Royale, which portrayed our hero as Jimmy Bond, and an American to boot.)
The first of the four Pierce Brosnan Bond movies in this list gets credit for giving Michelle Yeoh an early Hollywood showcase -- but for little else. According to Salon's Charles Taylor, this 1997 movie "scores zero in suspense, wit or class."
When averaged, Brosnan's four James Bond movies post a 57.5 Metascore, the second-lowest among 007 actors who have starred in at least four movies.
At the box office, Tomorrow Never Dies, featuring Jonathan Pryce as villain Elliot Carver, grossed $339.5 million worldwide. That's on par with, but on the low end of, the other films of the Brosnan era.
Critics are kinder, if still cool, to Roger Moore's fifth 007 adventure. In the Chicago Sun-Times, critic Roger Ebert wrote that the 1981 film "is a competent James Bond thriller …[b]ut it's no more than that."
Aside from its reviews, For Your Eyes Only is a success of the Roger Moore era: It earned an Oscar nomination for its Sheena Easton-crooned title song; and it grossed $195.3 million worldwide -- the second-best box office showing for a Moore installment.
Nominated for a franchise-best three Oscars, this 1977 adventure nonetheless rates mixed reviews from critics. "After the opening sequence," Newsweek's Maureen Orth wrote, "much of the action in The Spy Who Loved Me … is somewhat downhill."
The Spy Who Loved Me, featuring the first of two franchise appearances by Richard Kiel as the villainous Jaws, grossed $185.4 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest box office hits of its release year.
At the box office, Live and Let Die, co-starring Geoffrey Holder as the voodoo-practicing henchman Baron Samedi, and featuring the hit title song by Paul McCartney's Wings, was a big step up from the previous Sean Connery film, Diamonds Are Forever. It grossed $161.8 million worldwide.
The final Pierce Brosnan James Bond film may have introduced the invisible car, but critics think of this 2002 film as a retread, not an innovator. "Surely it will not be giving things away to tell you there's absolutely nothing new about the latest episode," Desson Thomson wrote in the Washington Post.
Co-starring then-reigning Oscar winner Halle Berry as Bond girl Jinx Johnson, and featuring the hit title track by Madonna, Die Another Day grossed more money than any other Pierce Brosnan 007 film: $431.9 million worldwide.
The second -- and final -- James Bond movie of the Timothy Dalton era gets good marks as an action movie, but not necessarily as a 007 movie. "James Bond might as well be any of a dozen movie cops," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Joe Pollack wrote of this 1989 entry.
To date, this 2008 film is the worst-reviewed of the 007 Daniel Craig era. "Quantum of Solace may be explosive with images of fiery infernos," Film Threat's Jay Slater wrote, "but it's convoluted and confusing."
On the whole, the Craig-led Bond films boast a Metascore average of 69.8, making his movies the second-best reviewed 007 movies of all time.
On one hand, Quantum of Solace, co-starring Mathieu Amalric as Bond villain Dominic Greene, is the fourth-biggest-grossing James Bond movie of all time, with $591.7 million in worldwide ticket sales. On the other hand, the film is the lowest-grossing James Bond film starring Daniel Craig.
The first Sean Connery film in this rundown is the Scotsman's sixth Bond project -- and the last one that the iconic star made before taking a 12-year 007 hiatus. According to critics, Diamonds Are Forever is evidence of a franchise in need of new blood.
The New Yorker's Pauline Kael called the film an "[u]nimaginative Bond picture that is often noisy when it means to be exciting."
This 2015 Daniel Craig adventure, the most recently released James Bond movie, is "filled with big sets, big stunts, and what ought to be big moments," Matt Zoller Seitz noted for RogerEbert.com, "but few of them land."
This 1987 Timothy Dalton entry wins points from critics for not being a Roger Moore entry. "After the fizzle of the later Roger Moore Bonds," Empire's Kim Newman wrote, "The Living Daylights brings in a new 007 … who manages the Connery trick of seeming suave and tough at the same time."
This 1969 film, which marks George Lazenby's lone outing as James Bond, is a pretty good 007 entry, per critics. While the New Yorker's Pauline Kael found its star "quite a dull fellow," she called the movie "exciting."
On Her Majesty's Secret Service broke new ground with a James Bond wedding, featuring Diana Rigg as 007's ill-fated bride, Tracy di Vincenzo. At the box office, though, the film fell flat with an $82 million worldwide gross.
For a Sean Connery James Bond movie, You Only Live Twice grossed a so-so $111.6 million worldwide. The film is nonetheless influential: Its cat-petting iteration of Blofeld (played by Donald Pleasence) inspired the Austin Powers franchise's Dr. Evil.
According to critics, this 1965 film is a lesser Sean Connery 007 entry, but a worthy entry overall. "[It] still effortlessly plies the glory Bond years, concluding with a stunning underwater battle," wrote Empire's Kim Newman.
Thunderball, featuring Martine Beswick, another two-time Bond girl (she also appears in From Russia with Love), is the top-grossing Sean Connery 007 movie of the 1960s and 1970s: It took in $141.2 million in worldwide ticket sales.
The first Pierce Brosnan Bond movie is the best Pierce Brosnan Bond movie, per critics. "New Bond man Brosnan can't be faulted for much," Desson Thomson wrote in the Washington Post. "In this new venture, he's appropriately handsome, British-accented and suave."
GoldenEye, featuring Famke Janssen as Bond girl Xenia Zaragevna Onatopp, grossed a then-huge $356.4 million worldwide. Pent-up demand may have helped: The 1995 film was the first James Bond movie since Timothy Dalton's License to Kill, released six years prior.
Released in 1979, two years after Star Wars changed just about everything in Hollywood, the fourth Roger Moore James Bond film sees 007 sent to outer space. Critics non-ironically cheered. "Moonraker is a satisfying blend of familiar ingredients," wrote the Washington Post's Gary Arnold.
Overall, the film is the best-reviewed Bond movie of the Moore era.
The top-grossing Sean Connery Bond movie, this 1983 film is also one of the better-reviewed Bond movies.
Never Say Never Again marked Connery's final 007 appearance and, from a critical standpoint, seems to have benefited from having been released during the reviled tail end of the Roger Moore era.
"It is good to see Connery's grave stylishness in this role again," Time's Richard Schickel wrote. "It makes Bond's cynicism and opportunism seem the product of genuine worldliness (and world weariness) as opposed to Roger Moore's mere twirpishness."
Despite the presence of Connery, who first embodied Bond on the big screen, this movie wasn't from Eon Productions, making it the second of the two non-canonical films in our list.
The first James Bond feature film, released in 1962 (though it didn't arrive in the United States until 1963), is one of the best James Bond movies, per critics. "Sean Connery excellently puts over a cool, fearless, on-the-ball, fictional Secret Service guy," Variety praised.
The first Daniel Craig James Bond movie, Casino Royale blew away critics with its new take on the spy saga. "[Craig's] Bond is at least the equal of the best ones before him, and beats all of them in sheer intensity," the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern raved.
The 2006 film grossed a then-franchise-best $594.4 million worldwide.
From Russia with Love, featuring Lotte Lenya as Bond baddie Rosa Klebb, grossed $78.9 million worldwide, a take that represented significant growth over Dr. No, and firmly established 007 as a franchise to watch.