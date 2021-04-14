What is Coinbase? What you should know about the cryptocurrency exchange going public

Getty Images

Bitcoin surpassed $63,000 Tuesday, bringing the cryptocurrency to a record high. Part of the reason for the jump is anticipation for the upcoming direct listing of Coinbase, one of the largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Coinbase is scheduled to go public Wednesday on the Nasdaq, selling its stock directly to the public at a price of $250 a share. In choosing a direct listing, which makes shares immediately available to all investors, the company will forgo the conventional practice of an initial public offering, which usually channels early access to large institutional investors. Not only is it expected to be one of the largest public offerings of the year, but in going public, Coinbase will provide more proof for how established Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies industry have become.

Here's everything you need to know about Coinbase going public.

What is Coinbase?

Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong, a former Airbnb engineer, and Fred Ehrsman, a former trader at Goldman Sachs, Coinbase is a popular cryptocurrency exchange known for its intuitive, beginner-friendly interface. It provides an array of tools to help investors learn about different types of crypto -- and rewards them with cryptocurrency for viewing educational tutorials.

More than 53 million users have Coinbase accounts, and use them to trade more than 50 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin. Coinbase also offers a credit card to customers who want to make purchases with crypto, and a digital wallet to store crypto assets including NFTs.

When can I buy Coinbase stock?

Coinbase will go public on the Nasdaq exchange Wednesday at a reference price of $250 a share under the COIN ticker symbol, putting the company's valuation at approximately $65 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The exact timing for the offering has yet to be determined.

Why is Coinbase using a direct listing?

In keeping with the subversive foundation of cryptocurrency, Coinbase's decision to eschew an IPO in't altogether surprising. With an IPO, a company partners with financial institutions to promote its stock with the hope of selling shares to raise capital. A direct listing, in contrast, provides a venue for existing stakeholders in the company -- who already own stock -- to sell shares to the public. Coinbase stockholders will be looking to sell almost 115 million shares.

A direct listing, with shares trading in the open market without banks underwriting the offering, is generally considered a less expensive but riskier option for a company. Spotify chose to go with a direct listing when it went public in 2018, as did Slack in 2019.