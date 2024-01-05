Verizon Wireless Customers Could Be Eligible for a $100 Payout. How to Claim Settlement Money

If you're a current or former Verizon customer who purchased a postpaid wireless plan in the past 7 years, you may be owed money as part of a $100 million settlement addressing claims the network carrier's postpaid wireless service plans were misleading because the advertised prices did not include an administrative charge.

In a class-action lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege [PDF] that Verizon implemented, charged and increased an administrative charge for postpaid wireless or data services in a deceptive and unfair manner.

In a statement to CNET, a Verizon spokesperson said "Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing. This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance and network-related costs."

Here's what you need to know about the Verizon Wireless settlement, including who is eligible for a payment of up to $100 each and how to submit a claim. For more, here's how the Biden administration is addressing junk fees. And here are the important dates to know this year when filing your federal tax return.

Who is eligible for money from the Verizon settlement?

You may be eligible and in the settlement class if you are a current or former US customer who purchased postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an administrative charge or an administrative and telco recovery charge between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

A postpaid wireless plan means that customers pay for the service after they use it, at the end of their billing cycle. The settlement does not include customers who purchased prepaid mobile plans from Verizon.

In an October 2023 fact sheet, Verizon Wireless reported that it served about 93 million retail postpaid customers as of Sept. 30, 2023.

If you received a notice about the settlement by email or mail, you are eligible to file a claim, according to the official Verizon administrative charge settlement website.

How much money could I get from the Verizon settlement?

If the settlement is approved and becomes final, Verizon will pay $100 million into a settlement fund. Customers filing valid claims by the deadline could receive up to $100 as part of the settlement, depending on how long you were a Verizon subscriber and how many settlement class members file valid claims.

How do I claim money as part of the Verizon settlement?

The settlement administrative site has an online claim form you can file out and submit, if you are eligible.

You can also download (PDF), fill out and mail a paper form to this address:

Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

The deadline to submit a claim is April 15, 2024.

When will I get my settlement money from Verizon?

The settlement FAQ says payments will be issued by check or electronic payment after the settlement is approved and becomes final. A hearing is scheduled for March 22, 2024, to consider whether the settlement should be approved.

