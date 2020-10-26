Uber, American Express team up to offer free Eats Pass membership

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber and American Express on Monday unveiled new food delivery perks for US consumer Platinum, Gold and Green Card members. Those customers now have access to a free Eats Pass membership for up to 12 months.

Eats Pass, Uber Eats' $9.99/month subscription service, provides unlimited free delivery and 5% off restaurant orders over $15. Subscribers also get free delivery on groceries over $30 in certain markets. Card members have to enroll by Dec. 31, 2021.

Additionally, beginning early next year, American Express Gold Card members will get up to $120 annually in Uber Cash to use on Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the US.

Uber and American Express' announcement comes after Lyft and Grubhub earlier this month teamed up to provide their own food delivery perks and restaurant discounts. (Chase also offers its own perks with DoorDash, such as free DashPass benefits for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers.) These moves come as people rely more heavily on food and grocery delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as rideshare companies see steep declines in ridership. By diversifying their offerings, companies like Uber and Lyft are likely looking for ways to remain relevant as many people stay home, and to cash in on our adjusted lifestyles.