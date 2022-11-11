Turkey Prices Are Coming Back Down in Time for Thanksgiving. Here's Why

Just a few weeks ago, it looked like it was going to be a very expensive Thanksgiving. A combination of inflation and a deadly viral epidemic among birds had pushed whole frozen turkey prices to $1.99 a pound, up 73% from a year earlier.

Instead of continuing to climb, however, the retail price of turkeys has fallen dramatically since mid-October. The average price for a whole frozen turkey is now 96 cents a pound, the US Department of Agriculture said its weekly report released Thursday. That's still up about 8 percent from a year ago, but it's a much more reasonable increase.

So what happened?

Why turkey prices are dropping

First, a bit on why prices went up: This year's epidemic of avian flu, which is most often spread by migratory waterfowl like ducks and geese has led to the deaths of tens of millions of domestic chickens and turkeys.

Waterfowl "get infected but don't get sick," Denise Derrer, public information director for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, told CNET. "Then they shed the virus in their droppings or wherever the land." Infected waterfowl can spread the flu to other wild birds, domestic poultry and other animals, though rarely to humans.

This year, infections in the US began appearing in January, and the first outbreak in turkeys in a commercial poultry site happened in February, the CDC reported. As the migratory birds complete their fall migration, however, there's been a drop-off in infections, Bernt Nelson, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, told CNET.

"That doesn't mean we won't see a resurgence in the spring, when they return, but we're moving out of the high season for now," Nelson said.

In September, he noted, there were about 70 outbreaks of avian influenza in the US, resulting in the culling of 6.15 million birds. In October, there were 93 outbreaks but they were localized -- and only resulted in 2.1 million birds being culled. This month, there have been 30 confirmed outbreaks so far, impacting 1.3 million birds.

The Walmart effect

Walmart

Besides a decline in infections, there's another reason the average price of turkeys has ratcheted back down. In the first week of November, Walmart, the largest food retailer in the US with 5,335 stores, announced it was rolling back prices on Thanksgiving staples to 2021 levels.

"We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year's price," Walmart Vice Food Executive Vice President John Laney said in a Nov. 3 statement. "We've been working with suppliers for months to help ensure a strong supply for all the holiday mealtime essentials."



Walmart is now selling at least one brand of whole frozen turkeys for 98 cents a pound.



The company said its lower prices will run through Dec. 26. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other grocery chains are dropping prices too. For example, discount supermarket chain Aldi is matching 2019 prices on festive-meal items like sweet potatoes, frozen vegetables and apple pie as part of its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind." Aldi stores in Dallas are selling one brand of whole frozen turkeys for as low as $1.07 a pound. Another discount supermarket chain, Lidl, has dropped turkeys as low as 49 cents a pound, CBS News reported.

The USDA summed up the situation in its Nov. 10 weekly report: Retailers are dropping prices with the "intent of the bringing the consumer through their door." In other words, grocers still believe in loss leaders.

Your Thanksgiving turkey might still be smaller

With bird infections declining, poultry farmers have been focused on getting birds ready for market. But with less time to fatten them up, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that this year's bird might be tinier than in years past.

"Turkeys being raised now for Thanksgiving may not have the full amount of time to get to 20 pounds," Vilsack said in a Nov. 1 press briefing. "I don't think you're going to have to worry about whether or not you can carve your turkey on Thanksgiving," he added. "It's going to be there, maybe smaller, but it'll be there."

Nelson of the Farm Bureau confirmed that market weights have dropped off to some extent: Whole turkeys are about 4.5% smaller than they were in August and 7% smaller than in November 2021.

For more Thanksgiving tips, here's where you can mail-order a turkey and here's our cheat sheet for preparing your Thanksgiving meal like a pro.