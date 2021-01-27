TD Ameritrade reportedly restricts trading of GameStop, AMC stock

Getty Images

GameStop's stock continues to make big moves Wednesday, surpassing $300 a share, fueled by Reddit users taking on Wall Street. Investors faced multiple issues trying to log in to their preferred investing sites and apps this morning as many were experiencing service disruptions, according to Bloomberg. The frenzy over GameStop stock reportedly led to one brokerage service hitting the brakes.

An image circulating on social media Wednesday just after noon ET showed an apparent warning from TD Ameritrade saying it put restrictions on the trading of stocks for GameStop, AMC and others. The brokerage firm hasn't confirmed the restrictions but did tweet earlier in the day that its mobile app was having issues because of the volume of trades happening.

"In the interest of mitigating risk for our company and clients, we have put in place several restrictions on some transactions in $GME [GameStop], $AMC [AMC Theaters] and other securities," reads the TD Ameritrade message. "We made these decisions out of an abundance of caution amid unprecedented market conditions and other factors."

TD Ameritrade didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.