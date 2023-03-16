This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

If you're not one of the nearly 55 million Americans who've already filed their income tax returns this year, you might want to get started. You've got about four and a half weeks to get it done, and it takes the average taxpayer about 13 hours to complete the task.

There are several reasons to file your taxes early, but getting them finished on time is even more important. Filing your taxes late is one of the worst tax mistakes you can make.

Learn the important deadlines for taxes in 2023, including when federal and state taxes are due and when you can expect a refund.

When is the deadline for filing federal tax returns?

For most Americans, the deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



That's because April 15 is on a Saturday and the next weekday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, DC.



According to the IRS, "by law, Washington, DC, holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do."

Due to storms and other natural disasters, the IRS has given residents of Alabama, California and Georgia until Oct. 16 to file their federal taxes.

If you're serving in the military abroad, including in a combat zone, you may also be granted additional time to file your return.

When are state taxes due?

Of the 41 states that levy income tax, most are adhering to the April 18 deadline. There are some exceptions.

State tax deadline exceptions State Deadline Iowa May 1 Virginia May 1 Delaware May 2 Louisiana May 15

For residents of counties affected by severe weather, California has extended the deadline for state returns to May 18.



Nine states -- Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming -- have no state income taxes.

Check with your state department of revenue for the most current information and deadlines.

When is the deadline if I file for an extension?

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file their 2022 tax return.

Filing an extension doesn't push back your payment deadline, though. You still need to submit anything you owe on time to avoid late penalties. An extension just gives you more time to complete your return.

When can I expect my refund?



The agency says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect it within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.



By law, the IRS must wait to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 28.

