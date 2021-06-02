Where is my unemployment tax break refund? What to know about the money from the IRS

Angela Lang/CNET

The IRS said back in May it would begin sending tax refunds for qualified 2020 unemployment insurance recipients. After a slow rollout those first few weeks, more refunds started making their way out as of this week. The unemployment refund is due to the $10,200 tax break (or up to $20,400 for married couples filing jointly) included in the American Rescue Plan in March, along with the third stimulus checks and more money for the child tax credit.

Unemployment tax refunds will come in waves, with the first to receive them being single filers. Joint filers and others whose tax returns were a bit more complicated will come in the coming weeks and months. The IRS says it's calculating the refunds and is handling the simpler returns first.

We'll continue to follow the details around the unemployment tax exemption. You may also want to know about the states opting out of $300 bonus unemployment payments and other jobless benefits programs as early as next month. If you're a parent, here are details about the enhanced child tax credit, how much you could get for your family and how to use the upcoming IRS child tax credit portals. This story was recently updated with new information.

What you should know about the unemployment tax refunds



The IRS started sending refunds to taxpayers who received jobless benefits last year. More single filers began seeing deposits in their checking accounts since May 28 with many receiving them on the first week of June.

Here's what to expect:

What we don't know about unemployment tax refunds



The IRS has provided some information on its website about taxes and unemployment compensation. We are still unclear as to how to contact the IRS if there's a problem with your tax break refund. (Here's what we know about contacting the IRS for stimulus check problems.) We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

Where can I check to see how much of an unemployment tax refund I'm getting?

To find out where the IRS processed your refund and for how much, you'll need your tax transcript.

Here's how to find it:

1. Visit IRS.gov and log into your account. If you haven't opened an account with the IRS, this will take some time as you'll have to go through multiple steps to confirm your identity.

2. Once logged into your account, you'll see the Account Home page. Click the View Tax Records link.

3. On the next page, click the Get Transcript button.

4. Here you'll see a drop-down menu asking the reason you need a transcript. Select Federal Tax and leave the Customer File Number field empty. Click the Go button.

5. The following page will show your Return Transcript, Records of Account Transcript, Account Transcript and Wage & Income Transcript for the last four years. You'll want to select the 2020 Account Transcript.

6. This will open a PDF of your transcript, and you want to focus on the Transactions section. What you're looking for is an entry listed as Refund issued, and it should have a date of either sometime in late May or June.

If you don't see that listing, it likely means the IRS hasn't gotten to your return yet.

