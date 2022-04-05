Nora Carol Photography

Taxes 2022

After two years of extended deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tax Day is officially April 18, 2022.

That's when federal returns are due (for most people, anyway): A handful of states have different deadlines for state income tax. And, of course, some states don't require you to file income taxes at all.

Here are all the important dates for the 2022 tax season -- including when state taxes are due, the deadline for extensions and when you should expect a tax refund -- plus tips for a smooth and speedy filing experience.

What's the deadline for filing your federal tax return?

The deadline for filing federal taxes for most taxpayers is Monday, Apr. 18, 2022. That's because April 15 is recognized as a holiday, Emancipation Day, in Washington, DC, home of IRS headquarters.

Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts, however, have until Apr. 19 because of the observance of Patriots' Day in those states.

The IRS has also announced extended federal tax filing deadlines for victims of winter storms in parts of Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, and victims of wildfires in Colorado. An extended May 16 deadline is limited to affected counties, though, which can be found on the IRS' page on tax relief in disaster situations.

In addition, if you're serving in the military abroad, including in a combat zone or as part of a contingency operation in support of the US Armed Forces, you may be granted additional time to file your return.

When are state taxes due?

Of the 43 states that levy income tax, most follow the federal Apr. 18 deadline, though there are some exceptions below.



State Filing Due Date Delaware May 02, 2022 Hawaii April 20, 2022 Iowa May 02, 2022 Louisiana May 16, 2022 Maine April 19, 2022 Maryland July 15, 2022 Massachusetts April 19, 2022 Nebraska April 15, 2022 Oklahoma April 20, 2022 (if filing electronically) Virginia May 1, 2022



Note: New Hampshire doesn't tax earned income but it does tax investment income and dividends, so residents may still need to file a state return. (Tennessee, which also only taxes investment income, adheres to the Apr. 18 deadline).

Check with your state department of revenue for the most current information and deadlines.

What's the deadline for filing an extension?

You still have to submit your request for an extension by Apr. 18 (or Apr. 19, if you live in Maine or Massachusetts). But you will have until Oct. 17, 2022, to file a completed 2021 tax return.

Keep in mind that filing an extension doesn't push back when you need to pay the IRS: To avoid late penalties, you still need to submit an estimate of what you owe. An extension just gives you more time to complete your return.

Sarah Tew/CNET

When can I expect my refund?



If you file electronically and choose direct deposit, the IRS says you can expect it within 21 days, assuming there are no problems with your return.



The IRS has already processed more than 70 million returns for fiscal 2021 and issued nearly 52 million refunds. But the agency has also warned about delays in processing returns, especially as the 2022 tax season introduced major tax changes like stimulus payments and an expanded child tax credit.

"The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don't face processing delays," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Should I file early?

If you have all your paperwork in order, and you're getting a refund, then it makes sense to file as soon as possible, Joe Burhmann, senior financial planning consultant at eMoney Advisor, told CNET. "From a planning perspective, the IRS likes that."



If you owe money, though, you might want to wait until closer to the deadline.

"It gives you a bit more time to hold onto your money," eMoney Advisor's Burhmann said. "And it gives you time to figure out how to pay -- whether that means getting a loan, putting it on credit cards or something else."

But even if you're not filing immediately, you should prepare your taxes as soon as possible. "Knowledge is always a good thing to have," Burhmann said. "Make sure you've gotten your 1099 and know what you're going to be dealing with."

What happens if I miss the tax deadline?

If you're owed a refund, there is no penalty for filing federal taxes late, though it may be different for your state taxes. Still, it's best to e-file or postmark your individual tax return as early as possible.

If you owe the IRS money, however, penalties and interest start to accrue on any remaining unpaid taxes after the filing deadline. The late-filing penalty is 5% of the taxes due for each month your return is behind, with fees increasing to up to 25% of your due balance after 60 days have passed.



You may also incur a late-payment penalty, which is 0.5% of the taxes due for each month your return is late, with penalties increasing to up to 25% of your unpaid tax, depending on how long you take to file.

How do I check the status of my refund?



The IRS website features a handy web-based tool that lets you check the status of your refund (electronic or paper). There's also a mobile app, IRS2Go.

You can usually access your refund status about 24 hours after e-filing or four weeks after mailing in a return. To check your status, you'll need to provide your Social Security number or ITIN, filing status and the exact amount of your refund. If your status is "received," the IRS has your return and is processing it. "Approved" means your refund is on its way.