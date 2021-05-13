TurboTax phone number? How to contact tax preparers like H&R Block, Credit Karma, more

Tax Day is a few days away -- Monday, May 17. If you've not filed your tax return yet and don't think you'll make the deadline, you can ask for a bit more time by filing for a tax extension. If you want to file your taxes by May 1, a handful of tax preparer services like TurboTax and H&R Block can help you get everything sorted with minimal hassle. Or maybe you already filed and would like to follow up with one of these tax preparers. We'll point you in the right direction.
This tax season could be more complicated if you're still waiting on your $1,400 stimulus check (or the first or second checks). Not to mention, you might be fielding unemployment insurance claims, stimulus check income and pandemic-driven changes in residence. On the bright side, you might be owed more money for a number of reasons this year, like if you had a baby, claimed newly qualified dependents or are part of a mixed-citizenship status family. If you have any questions while you prepare to file or after you've sent in your claim, you may be trying to figure out how to contact your tax service provider.
Here's a handy list of some of the top tax service providers and how to get in touch with them if you need help.
TurboTax
You can explore help topics on TurboTax or filter your questions by keyword, as well as search in the community forum.
Customer service: 1-800-446-8848
H&R Block
You can search for a specific local H&R Block branch location for in-person help, or find a general FAQ on its website.
Customer service: 1-800-472-5625
Credit Karma
Credit Karma has a number of articles and resources in its help center.
Customer service: 1-888-909-8872
Jackson Hewitt
Check out Jackson Hewitt's website's office locator for a specific location, the FAQ page, and a live chat instant message service (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight ET and Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET).
Customer service: 1-800-234-1040
TaxSlayer
TaxSlayer has a number of help articles, blog posts and topics to browse on its website to help get your questions answered. You can also email or live chat the support team.
Customer service: 1-706-922-6741
