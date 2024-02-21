Taxes Are Due April 15, Unless You Live in One of These States

Tax Day is just under two months away, falling on April 15 this year -- at least for most. Some tax filers, however, have up to a month later to get their tax returns sent to the IRS. So how do you know when you're required to have your taxes submitted? It depends on which state you live in.

Holidays have set back deadlines in two states and declared disasters have pushed back the tax deadline in affected areas of several other states.

Find out below if you have longer to file your taxes this year.

Which states have a federal tax-filing extension because of declared disasters?

For most filers, tax returns are due April 15 this year. (Due to Patriot's Day and Emancipation Day, which fall on April 15 and April 16, respectively, Maine and Massachusetts have a tax filing deadline of April 17.)

But because of severe storms, flooding landslides and other disasters, the IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadline in several other states with declared disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. These tax filers in these states now have June 17, 2024, to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the IRS said.

Connecticut: Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms, flooding and a potential dam breach that began on Jan. 10, 2024.

Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms, flooding and a potential dam breach that began on Jan. 10, 2024. Maine: Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms and flooding that began on Dec. 17, 2023.

Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms and flooding that began on Dec. 17, 2023. Michigan: Those parts of the state affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began on Aug. 24, 2023.

Those parts of the state affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began on Aug. 24, 2023. Rhode Island: Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that began on Sept. 10, 2023.

Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that began on Sept. 10, 2023. Tennessee: Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms and tornadoes that began on Dec. 9, 2023.

Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms and tornadoes that began on Dec. 9, 2023. West Virginia: Those parts of the state were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on Aug. 28, 2023.

If you live in an affected area and can't file your taxes by the June 17 extension, you can request a tax extension. If you do, your new filing deadline will be Oct. 15. Payments are still due on June 17.

Which states have Tax Day deadlines later than the federal deadline?

If you live in one of these states, your state tax deadline falls on a different day than the federal deadline. Note that if you live in Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington or Wyoming, your state doesn't collect income taxes.

Here are the state filing deadlines that differ from the federal deadline:

Delaware: April 30

April 30 Hawaii: April 22

April 22 Iowa: April 30

April 30 Louisiana: May 15

May 15 Maine: April 17, unless you live in a declared disaster area (see above)

April 17, unless you live in a declared disaster area (see above) Massachusetts: April 17

April 17 New Mexico: April 30 if filing electronically, otherwise April 15

April 30 if filing electronically, otherwise April 15 Oklahoma: April 20 if filing electronically, otherwise April 15

April 20 if filing electronically, otherwise April 15 Virginia: May 1

