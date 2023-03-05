This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

Tax season started more than a month ago, and millions of Americans have already filed returns and gotten a refund.



Historically, the deadline for federal taxes has shifted several times since the 16th Amendment was ratified on Feb. 3, 1913, granting Congress the power to levy an income tax.



The deadline to file was March 1 until 1918, when it was pushed to March 15. In 1955, Tax Day was moved once again, to April 15, which is still the day returns are traditionally due.



This year, though, because of a variety of factors, the deadline isn't April 15.



We've gathered the important dates for the 2023 tax season, including when federal and state taxes are due and when you can expect a refund.

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

For more on taxes, learn how to set up an account on the IRS website, and how to file on your phone.

When is the deadline for filing federal tax returns?

For most Americans, the deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



That's because April 15 is on a Saturday and the next weekday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, DC.



According to the IRS, "by law, Washington, DC, holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do."

In addition, the IRS has declared residents of disaster areas in Alabama, California and Georgia have until Oct. 16 to file their federal taxes.

If you're serving in the military abroad, including in a combat zone, you may be granted additional time to file your return.

When are state taxes due?

Of the 41 states that levy income tax, most are adhering to the April 18 deadline. There are some exceptions.

State tax deadline exceptions State Deadline Iowa May 1 Virginia May 1 Delaware May 2 Louisiana May 15



For residents in counties impacted by severe weather, California has extended the deadline for state returns to May 18, 2023.



Nine states -- Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming -- have no state income taxes.

Check with your state department of revenue for the most current information and deadlines.

When is the deadline if I file for an extension?

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file their 2022 tax return.

Filing an extension doesn't push back your payment deadline, though. You still need to submit anything you owe on time to avoid late penalties. An extension just gives you more time to complete your return.

When can I expect my refund?



The agency says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect it within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.



By law, the IRS must wait to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 28.

For more on taxes, find out about changes in the law that could affect your tax refund, learn which tax-prep software is the best and get the download on tax breaks for homeowners.