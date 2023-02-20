This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund.

The IRS has already processed 26 million federal tax returns since it began accepting them on Jan. 23, an increase of nearly 14% from where it was this time last year. In part that's thanks to the increased staffing and resources that came with the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

"We've trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people," acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell said in a statement. "While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season."



Have you filed yet? Do you have all your forms handy?

We've gathered the important dates for the 2023 tax season, including when federal and state taxes are due and when you can expect a refund.



When is the deadline for filing taxes?

The deadline to file tax returns for most Americans is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



That's because April 15, the traditional Tax Day, is on Saturday and the next weekday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, DC.

According to the IRS, "by law, Washington, DC, holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do."

Residents of Alabama, California and Georgia affected by severe storms have until May 15 to file their taxes.

If you're serving in the military abroad, including in a combat zone or as part of a contingency operation in support of the US Armed Forces, you may be granted additional time to file your return.

When are state taxes due?

Of the 41 states that levy income tax, most are adhering to the April 18 deadline. There are some exceptions.

State Deadline Iowa May 1 Virginia May 1 Delaware May 2 Louisiana May 15



Nine states -- Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming -- have no state income taxes.

Check with your state department of revenue for the most current information and deadlines.



When is the deadline if I file for an extension?

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file their 2022 tax return.

Filing an extension doesn't push back your payment deadline, though. You still need to submit anything you owe on time to avoid late penalties. An extension just gives you more time to complete your return.

Should I file my taxes early?

The IRS began accepting individual tax returns on Jan. 23 and employers were required to provide workers with W-2 and 1099 income tax forms by Jan. 31. If you have all your paperwork in order and you're getting a refund, then it makes sense to file as soon as possible, said Joe Buhrmann, senior financial planning consultant at eMoney Advisor.



"From a planning perspective, the IRS likes that," Buhrmann said. If you owe money, though, you might want to wait a bit.

"It gives you a bit more time to hold on to your money," Buhrmann said. "And it gives you time to figure out how to pay – whether that means getting a loan, putting it on credit cards or something else."

Even if you're not filing immediately, you should prepare your taxes as soon as possible.

"Knowledge is always a good thing to have," Buhrmann said. "Make sure you've gotten your 1099 and know what you're going to be dealing with."

When can I expect my refund?

The agency says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect it within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return.



By law, the IRS must wait to issue refunds to taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit. According to the agency, those payments should be received by Feb. 28.

